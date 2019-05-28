|
On Saturday, May 18, 2019, John "Ronnie" peacefully left this life to be with the Lord after on-going health battles. He was born on June 10, 1959 in Bennettsville, S.C. to the union of Mamie Smith Eaddy and John W. Eaddy, Sr. He leaves his wife Sharrion H. Eaddy of Orlando ,FL; his children Nicole Eaddy and Zachary Eaddy of Bloomfield, CT Brendon G. Davis of Hartford, CT; several grandchildren; his uncle Carl Smith of Hartford and a host of family and friends. Please join family and friends for his Celebration of Life on Wednesday, May 29th from 2 - 7 at Keney Pond House, Hartford, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 28, 2019