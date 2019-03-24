John William Gardiner, 65 of Locust Valley, NY went home to be with the Lord on March 8, 2019. John was the beloved husband for 43 years of Linda; loving father of sons William (Colleen), Graham (Alex), and James: grandfather of Catherine: son of James and Ethel Gardiner; brother to Jeanne Sylvia (David) and Scott Gardiner (Kim) as well as a much loved son-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle to many nieces and nephews.John was born in Hartford and grew up in West Hartford. John graduated from Conard High School in 1971. He attended Wheaton College (Wheaton, IL), graduated from Ithaca College and then received an MPH from Columbia University.John began his career as a physical therapist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. After graduate school, he worked at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center where he established outpatient clinics in Upper Manhattan and then went on to be the Executive Director of the University Hospital Newark, NJ Doctors Office Center. In 2001, John returned to his true passion of direct patient care, founding Gardiner Physical Therapy Services in Glen Cove, NY.John was a role model to many, a true gentleman and kind soul, always putting the needs of others before his own. John remained positive, active and continued working and healing others through his 7 year battle with cancer.A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of John W. Gardiner was held on March 15, 2019 at Shelter Rock Church. Memorial contributions may be made to: Shelter Rock Church Children's Ministry, Syosset, NY; The Glen Cove Hospital, Glen Cove, NY or Memorial Sloan Kettering Head and Neck Division, New York, NY. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary