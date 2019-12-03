Home

John W. Isleib Sr.

John W. Isleib Sr. Obituary
John W. Isleib, Sr. , age 87, of Newington passed away at St. Francis Hospital on November 28, 2019. He was born in Hartford on September 26, 1932 to the late G. Harold Isleib and Betty Isleib. He was the beloved husband of Ann (Sipples) Isleib for 66 years. Besides his wife, he leaves his 3 sons, John Isleib, Jr.(Bonnie), Robert Isleib(Kim) and Steven Isleib(Royse) and predeceased by daughter, Betty Ann Isleib and infant son. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. John enjoyed reciting limericks, gardening and watching his children and grandchildren play sports. A Memorial Service will take place in the Spring of 2020.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 3, 2019
