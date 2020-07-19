John W. Mayo, 87, of Southington, passed away peacefully and gracefully into heaven, surrounded by LOVE, care, and prayers on June 28, 2020. John was born in Waterbury, CT on May 24, 1933 to the late Walter and Agnes (Corrigan) Mayo. John was a Eucharistic Minister and parishioner of St. Aloysius Church and attended daily mass, and was a member of St. Thomas Church where he married the LOVE of his life, Barbara. He leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Barbara (Llodra) Mayo, and his three children: son John R. Mayo and beloved daughters Sarah E. and Rachel A. Mayo. John also leaves behind cherished in-laws Eugene C. Diorio and Roseanne (Aldi) Mayo. He was a proud, devoted grandfather to granddaughter Marrissa A. Mayo who graduated Cum Laude from Roger Williams University in RI, and is in her final year at the Boston School of Architecture. Marrissa called him PaPa and they shared a special bond of being avid Red Sox fans and loved walking and laughing about the family pets Murphy, Krystal, and Rusty Mayo. He was predeceased by his parents Walter and Agnes Mayo, his amazing brother Richard Mayo, and beautiful sister Mary Agnes (Teddi) Cavicke and her husband Dr. David Cavicke of Lyme, CT, and beloved in-laws Joseph and Sistine (Sabatella) Llodra. He is also survived by his special in-laws Joseph and Frances Llodra of Chicopee, MA; nieces Marybeth Lloyd and Amy and Tom Miller; nephews Joe and Judy, John and Grace, Matthew Llodra, Richard, Gary, and Joseph and Lynn Mayo, David and Mary Cavicke, Dr. Dana Cavicke and his son Rory, and Matthew Cavicke of Lyme, CT; and special friends Pat Talley, Nubila, and Joe Hirsch, his roommate and guardian at SCC. John was a devoted family man, a loving husband, and dedicated father. He did all and anything for his family, always with unconditional love. He inspired faith, compassion, education, and community service. He happily attended and cheered for every sport his kids played and never missed a game. He also walked and helped care for all of our dogs. He enjoyed summers with his family in Narragansett, RI and Old Lyme, CT. John was a graduate of Southington High and he played on the undefeated 1950 State Champion Blue Knights Football Team. John joined the Southington Fire Dept. at 18, becoming a volunteer with Engine Co. 4 in Marion, CT. He spent time as a paid member of the Dept. working at fire headquarters on Center St. After moving to Plantsville, he became a volunteer member of Engine Co. 2 rising to the rank of Captain. He was appointed to the Board of Fire Commissioners and served several terms including time as Chairman. John had over 50 years of volunteer service to the Town of Southington Fire Companies. He was a salesman, estimator and project manager in the petroleum industry for over 50 years, including companies Exxon, Chevron, and Tyree Environmental. Our family would like to express our thanks to Dr. Joseph Babiarz, William Kowalewski, and to the entire Southington Care staff for their excellent care of John. John's wake and burial were attended by only immediate family due to Covid-19. Special thanks to David DellaVecchia for his kindness and friendship. There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Thomas Church in Southington, CT on October 10, 2020 at 10am. Donations can be made in John's memory to ORTV (local televised Mass) Celebration of the Eucharist (15 Peach Orchard Rd., Prospect, CT 06712). The DellaVecchia Funeral Home in Southington has been entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
An Irish Blessing, May the road rise to meet you, May the wind always be at your back, May the sun shine warm on your face, And the rains fall softly upon your fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand. John W. (Daddy) Mayo you are in our hearts and happy memories forever. Love you, and we know we have our very own guardian angel xxoo