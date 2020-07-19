John W. Mayo, 87, of Southington, passed away peacefully, surrounded by LOVE, care, and prayers on June 28, 2020. John was born in Waterbury, CT on May 24, 1933 to the late Walter and Agnes (Corrigan) Mayo. John was a Eucharistic Minister and parishioner of St. Aloysius Church and attended daily mass. He leaves behind his wife, Barbara (Llodra) Mayo, the LOVE of his life, for 66 years and his three beloved children: son John R. Mayo; daughters Sarah E. and Rachel A. Mayo; cherished in-laws Eugene C. Diorio and Roseanne (Aldi) Mayo and remarkable granddaughter and avid Red Sox lover (along with her PaPa) Marissa A. Mayo. He was predeceased by his parents Walter and Agnes Mayo, his brother Richard Mayo; sister Mary Agnes (Teddi) Cavicke and her husband Dr. David Cavicke of Lyme, CT, and in-laws Joseph and Sistine (Sabatella) Llodra. He is also survived by his in-laws Joseph and Frances Llodra of Chicopee, MA; along with many nieces and nephews and special friends Pat Talley, Nubila, and Joe Hirsch. John was a graduate of Southington High and he played on the undefeated 1950 State Champion Blue Knights Football Team. John joined the Southington Fire Dept. as a volunteer with Engine Co. 1, 2 and 4 where he had 50 plus years of service. He was appointed to the Board of Fire Commissioners and served several terms including time as Chairman. John had worked in the petroleum industry for over 50 years for Exxon, Chevron, and Tyree Environmental. Our family would like to express our thanks to Dr. Joseph Babiarz, William Kowalewski, and to the entire Southington Care staff for their excellent care of John. John's wake and burial were attended by only immediate family due to Covid-19. There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Thomas Church in Southington, CT on October 10, 2020 at 10am. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home in Southington has been entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences and the full obituary please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
John W. (Daddy) Mayo you are in our hearts and happy memories forever. Love you, and we know we have our very own guardian angel xxoo