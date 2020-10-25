John Middleton climbed his stairway to heaven on October 3, 2020, leaving behind family and friends who grieve his unexpected passing. Born July 17, 1962 in Hartford, Conn., John was a longtime Hartford resident who raised his family in West Hartford. He attended A.I. Prince Tech and served in the U.S. Army. A talented tradesman and craftsman, John owned several businesses throughout his life, including plumbing and heating services. A lifelong car enthusiast, John had owned a car lot in Fort Myers, Florida, and enjoyed the thrill of finding just the right car, and delighted in sunsets, art and music. He was on top of the world to become a grandpa last year to Bradley Allen Deane. You left us much too soon. John is survived by daughters Jessica Middleton Deane, husband Bruce and son Bradley; Alexandra Karam Middleton and her fiancé Allison Giannotti of Marblehead, Mass.; sister Josephine Middleton and mother Olive Middleton, of Simpsonville, SC.; niece Marissa McAmis of Charlotte, NC; nephew Dr. Frank McAmis of Simpsonville; father Michael Stavola of Phoenix; former spouse Lisa Karam and fiance Dr. Patrick Nickoletti; and many uncles, aunts and cousins. A memorial will be planned by the family at a future date.



