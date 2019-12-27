Home

Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Congregational Church
949 Main St
South Glastonbury, CT
John W. Mitchell Obituary
John W. Mitchell, 75, of Salem, SC, formerly of Glastonbury, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Carolyn (Bevilockway) Mitchell. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, John was the son of the late James A. Mitchell, Sr., and Jeannette L. (Stiles) Mitchell. He was a long time Glastonbury resident, moving to South Carolina twelve years ago. John served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked for Pratt & Whitney as a mechanical engineer for many years, focusing his career in the Military Spares organization. He retired in 2004. John was a member of the Congregational Church in South Glastonbury. He enjoyed fishing, volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and served others while on Mission Trips with his Church. Spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, was his most treasured blessing. In addition to his wife, John is survived by his brother James A. Mitchell, Jr. and his wife, Linda of Florida; his daughter Joanne Mitchell of Glastonbury; his son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey and Elizabeth Mitchell of Marlborough; and his grandchildren Daniel, Joseph, Harvey and Norah Mitchell. His infectious smile will be missed by his nieces, nephews and good friends. A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Congregational Church in South Glastonbury, 949 Main St., South Glastonbury. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, the or the . For condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 27, 2019
