John W. Sladeck, 83, died December 12, 2009 at his home in Melbourne, FL. He was the husband of the Late Catherine N. (Sweet) Sladeck who passed away on May 15, 2020 and with whom he shared 39 years of marriage. A graveside service in celebration of John's life will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol and will be announced at a later date when all are able to safely gather together. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their gratitude to the Sladeck family for their trust. For future service information, a full obituary and online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 19, 2020.