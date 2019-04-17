Resources More Obituaries for John Spaeth Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John W. "Jack" Spaeth III

Middletown, CT- John William (Jack) Spaeth, III, husband of Susan Holden Spaeth, died peacefully on April 15, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Middletown, CT on February 13, 1940 son of John William Spaeth, Jr. and Verna Follett Spaeth and lived in the city for most of his life. He attended Middletown schools and was a graduate of Mount Hermon School, Mt. Hermon, MA in 1957. He attended Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida, Plymouth State University. Plymouth, NH and University of Hartford, graduating with a B.S. in Business Administration in 1968. Following service in the U.S. Army (1958 – 1960), he worked for Aetna Life and Casualty in their Richmond, VA group claims office and in their Hartford Casualty Claim Office until 1970. He was a U.S. Army Reservist from 1960-1964. He joined the Middletown Real Estate and Insurance firm McCutcheon and Burr in 1970 and served as its Vice President until 1980 when he accepted a job with the Episcopal Diocese of Connecticut where he served as administrator, retiring in 2012 as Canon for Stewardship and Administration. He was a lifelong member of the Church of the Holy Trinity in Middletown, serving as a member of the vestry, choir, finance, building and investment committees, and as its Warden. In Middletown, he was a member of The Head Start Day Care Center (CAGM) Advisory Board, President and Member of the Family Service Association of Middlesex County, and of the Middletown Rotary Club serving as its Secretary and President. He was a Corporator of Middlesex Hospital for many years. He is survived by his wife Susan whom he married in 1966 and they celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary last June, his daughter Christian Stuart Spaeth and her husband David R. Spencer, his grandchildren Jack Charles Spencer and Holden Pierce Spencer all of Santa Cruz, CA and his son John Holden Spaeth of San Francisco, CA. He is also survived by his two sisters, Margaret Spaeth Zeigler (A. Lee Zeigler) of San Francisco, CA and Jane Spaeth Neumann of Durham, NC and Menemsha, MA and several nieces and nephews.A celebration of his life will be held at Christ Church Cathedral in Hartford on at a date in June to be determined later, by his family. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Jack Spaeth Care for Creation Fund c/o The Episcopal Church in CT, 290 Pratt St., Box 52, Meriden, CT, 06450 Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 17, 2019