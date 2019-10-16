Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Suttmeier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Suttmeier Jr.


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. Suttmeier Jr. Obituary
John William Suttmeier Jr., 88, passed on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 under hospice care at Midstate Medical Center, with his family by his side. After years of illness and pain, Jack is finally at peace in a better place. He was a loving husband and friend to Dorothy "Dottie" (Murzyn) Suttmeier for 44 years. Born in Cairo, NY, on January 31, 1931, son of the late John Sr. and Winifred (Costello), he was predeceased by his brother Thomas Suttmeier. After high school, Jack joined the U.S. Army, and was a veteran of the Korean War. He also worked in construction for several years before joining Prudential Insurance where he retired after 30 years. Jack enjoyed traveling with his wife to places in Europe, the Caribbean Islands, and he loved cruising the most. He enjoyed the game of golf, especially in his later years with the super seniors, where he made good friends. He will be remembered by neighbors and friends for riding on his lawn mower and washing his cars. Besides his wife, Jack is survived by his two sons, Wayne Suttmeier of Spring Hill, FL, and Craig Suttmeier (Patti Alter) of Wolcott, CT; his brother Raymond Suttmeier of Cairo, NY and his sister-in-law Maryann Dumin of Southington, CT. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, prior to the service from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will be private In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Yale Medicine, Thoracic Surgery, Daniel Boffa, MD, PO BOX 208062, New Haven, CT 06520-8062 or to a . For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now