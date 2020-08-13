1/2
John W. Valk
1920 - 2020
John W. Valk, 100, of Middletown retired to Vero Beach, FL, husband of the late, Mary Ellen (Renn) Valk and Katherine (Durgin) Valk. John was born in Middletown son of the late, Henry and Mary Katherine (McKeon) Valk. Prior to his retirement John was employed with the State of Connecticut Department of Education. He was a veteran of World War II serving with the U.S. Navy. John is survived by a son, John H. Valk of North Conway, NH, Linda Gamache of Portland, Kathy Hennessey of Needam, MA., a sister, Theresa Sinkiewicz of Dayville, eight grandchildren, Brian Gamache, Michelle Gamache, Jeffrey Pettiross, Wesley Rand, Seth Rand, James Hennessey, Ian Hennessey, Patrick Hennessey and thirteen great grandchildren. John was predeceased by two daughters, Amber "Joan" Shepard, Mary Ann Pettiross, a brother, Henry Valk, two sisters, Mary Dillon, and Gertrude Gagnon. A Funeral Liturgy will be held Saturday August 15th at 10 a.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Church 3 Elm Street Middletown. Friends may gather at church prior to the service from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will be held at Saint John Cemetery. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial Gathering
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Saint Francis of Assisi Church
AUG
15
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Saint Francis of Assisi Church
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
August 12, 2020
Linda: please know your friends share in your sorrow.
Dee Johnson
Friend
