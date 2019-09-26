Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Broad St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Walerysiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Walerysiak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Walerysiak Obituary
John M. Walerysiak, 72, of Kensington, passed away September 24, 2019. He was born in Poland and was the son of Stanislaw and Genowefa (Tykarski) Walerysiak. He attended the University of Torun and met his American wife Geraldine (Sokolik) Walerysiak in 1967 and later came to this country and finished his education, they were married in 1970, and he later became a brilliant, hard-working civil/structural engineer; and was proud of starting his own business. He moved 14 times in his lifetime and always belonged to a Catholic church. He never missed mass and was a reader at St. Stanislaus Church in Meriden, CT. Besides his wife, he leaves his talented children: Mark and his wife Michelle of Rocky Hill, Mary Bernier of Hamden, Matthew and his wife Amanda of Wallingford, and Michael of Meriden; his brother Mark and his wife Krystyna of Bristol; his treasured grandchildren Gabriel, Seth, Amanda, Martin, Martha and Lukas. Funeral services are Friday at 10AM from the New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Avenue, followed by the Liturgy of Christian Burial 11AM at Sacred Heart Church, Broad St., burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Burritt St., all in New Britain. Visiting hours at the funeral home are Thursday September 26th, from 5PM-8PM. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now