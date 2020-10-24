J. Wester "Wes" Nielsen III, 62, of Berlin, passed away Thursday (October 22, 2020) at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in New Britain, son of the late Jack W. and Dorothy (Thompson) Nielsen, he was a lifelong resident of Berlin. Wes was a graduate of Berlin High School, Class of 1977, and was a Tool & Die Maker and owned Park Tool & Gage in New Britain, for the past 40 years. He was a member of the SVEA Club in Berlin. Surviving are three brothers, Scott Greger of New Britain; Eric Nielsen and his wife Ann of Springfield, VA; and Mark Nielsen in Honolulu, HI; two sisters, Kerin "Keri" Nielsen-Kimball and her husband Bill of Plainville; and Pat Hedwall and her husband Mark of Lebanon; several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Johna Greger. Funeral services are Monday evening 7:30 PM at Carlson Funeral Home 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Calling hours are Monday from 5 to 8 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com