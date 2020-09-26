John Westly Ball AKA Tick, 60, of Manchester, CT passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was born on April 23, 1960, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Alise Tiggett and John Westly Ball. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Belinda Ball of Manchester, CT. Two sons Jimmy Ball (Gianna) and John Ball (Elizabeth), Two grandkids Jimmy Robinson and John Ball of Hartford, CT. A host of siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Predeceased by six siblings. Funeral services will be today September 26, 2020. All Faith Memorial Chapel, 90 Fitch Blvd, South Windsor, Ct.



