John Wetzel
John Wetzel, 67, of Windermere, FL, loving husband of Lynn (Guerette) Wetzel passed away after an extended illness. He was born in Niles, Michigan on April 8, 1953 to Margaret (Phinney) Wetzel, currently of Harpswell, ME, and Chester Wetzel. He is predeceased by his father and survived by his mother, wife, 2 children, Christopher Wetzel of Lebanon, CT, and Kate (Wetzel) Doughty of Fort Mill, SC, and her husband, Kurt, and 2 cherished grandsons, Max and Jack, who brought him great joy. He is also survived by a brother, Ed Wetzel of Lebanon, CT and his wife, Gina, a sister, Beth Sposito of Scottsdale, AZ, and his mother-in-law, Esther Guerette of Hebron, CT, as well as many other extended family and dear friends. John had a passion for travel and his family have many fond memories of trips to Disney World, driving across the country and to the coast of Maine. John had a strong work ethic, spending most of his career with McDonald's Corporation, and provided an amazing life for his family. In lieu of flowers, his family would like to request donations to the Ronald McDonald House. Due to COVID-19, there will be no memorial at this time.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
