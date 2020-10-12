John William Barrett, 64, of Loganville, GA and formerly of Bloomfield, CT, beloved husband for 25 years of Jennifer (Jordan) Barrett, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020, surrounded by his family, at his home. Born in Mount Zion, St. Ann, Jamaica, on September 5, 1956, son of the late Robert and Esmie (Brown) Barrett. He was raised in Jamaica and immigrated to the United States in 1976. John attended Duff's Business College in Kingston, Jamaica where majored in Accounting. After moving to Connecticut, he lived in Hartford and Bloomfield for many years, and he worked in the insurance, real estate industry and the restaurant industry. In 2005, he moved to Georgia and started J. Barrett Trucking, which he owned and operated for 15 years. John was hard working, jovial, and self-confident and gregarious. He loved his work, his family, and his friends, and they all in turn loved him. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing dominoes, cooking, and watching his favorite sports. He was famous for his mannish water and jerk pork which his friends and family always looked forward to. While John loved watching all sports, he was especially fond of cricket and intensely followed the West Indies cricket team. His passion for cricket led him to become a member of the Cricket Hall of Fame and the Sportsman Athletic Club, in Hartford where he served as a past president of both organizations. After moving to Georgia, he joined the Vibes Sports Club in Lithonia, GA and also served as president. Besides his wife Jennifer, he leaves to mourn his passing, three children, John William Barrett, Jr. of PA; Jordane and Jenel Barrett both of GA; seven siblings, (BIG BROTHER) A. Christopher (Hazel) Barrett of Clermont, FL; Dawn (Lonsdale) Robinson of Bloomfield; Avril Miller of Hartford; Helen Cumberbatch of Windsor; Joan Smith of Port St. Lucie, FL; Lilleth Campbell of Bridgeport; and Gloria Bryan of London, England. John was predeceased by sisters Ann Barrett and May Powell. He is survived by many nieces and nephews; his father and mother in law, Harold and Carroll Jordan of Hartford; four brothers-in-law, and a sister-in-law. His family will receive friends on Thursday, October 15, 10-11 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 11 a.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. The family has entrusted the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home with the arrangements. For online condolences and to view the services live on or after Thursday October 15th at 11 a.m., please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.