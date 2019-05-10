Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
860-267-2226
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bliss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John William Bliss

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John William Bliss Obituary
John William Bliss, 87, of East Hampton, formerly West Hartford and Tariffville, CT died peacefully at home with his family on Sunday May 5, 2019. Born June 21, 1931 in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late William and Ethel (Bowron) Bliss. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force, cherishing his time stationed in Germany. John attended Hillyer College and University of Connecticut, working as a Chemist for the State of Connecticut until his retirement in 1986. He was a member of the Hartford Saengerbund and the Hartford Gun Club, and a collector of all things. John is survived by his loving daughter Victoria DeVeau and her husband Douglas of East Hampton, and his three beloved grandchildren Iris, Elise and Devin. He was predeceased by his two sisters Ruth Bliss and Virginia Williamson. A Graveside service with Military Honors will be held Monday May 13th at 2:00 PM in the Connecticut State Veteran's Cemetery on Bow Lane in Middletown. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM at Hope Church in East Hampton. John's family extends eternal gratitude to Alisa, Cathy and Ruth for their compassion, patience, and humor -- without them John could not have remained with his family. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.

logo

Published in The Hartford Courant on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spencer Funeral Home
Download Now