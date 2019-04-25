Home

John E. Wlodarski, 96, widower of the late Elizabeth (Bujdos) Wlodarski, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019 after a long illness. John was born April 17, 1923 in Farmington to the late Bronislawa Krol and Izydor Wlodarski. He attended Farmington Schools and Goodwin Tech, before being drafted into military service where he served as an artillery crewman in the United States Army Battalion 495 during World War II. John was employed by Stanley Tools as a machine set-up man retiring in 1983. He played an active role in the Veterans of Foreign Wars of Berlin and Stanley Senior Center of New Britain. A lifelong resident of Farmington who was raised on his parents' dairy farm during the Great Depression, John developed a lifelong interest in farm tractors and growing vegetables in his garden. He is predeceased by seven brothers and sisters: Stephen, Mary, Zygmund, Tony, Frank, Edward, and Eva, and is survived by his daughter, Margaret Sigiel, her husband, Vincent, and their daughter Michelle C. Sigiel, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The Sigiel family would like to thank the staff of Touchpoints at Farmington for the years spent providing John's care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on this Friday at 11am in St. Joachim Parish, church of St. Ann Parish. A committal service with full military honors will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Calling hours will be held on Friday morning from 9:30am to 10:30am at New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home 444 Farmington Ave. New Britain. For directions and online condolences, please visit newbritainsagarino.com

Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 25, 2019
