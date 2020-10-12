Johnathan Edward Hamilton, 19, died suddenly in a tragic car accident on October 6, 2020. John was the beloved son of Edward and JoAnna Hamilton and the treasured brother of Gregory Joseph Hamilton, of Simsbury, CT. He was the cherished grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Edward and Thea Hamilton of West Sand Lake, NY, and Mr. and Mrs. Billy Joe and Diane Davis of Sanford, NC. He was the dear nephew of George and Carol Robinson of Schenectady, NY and Michael Davis and Susan Davis of Sanford, NC. He was also the well-loved cousin of Shelby and Callie Davis of Raleigh, NC, William and Michael Carter of Sanford, NC, and Cassandra Robinson of Schenectady, NY. Born on January 18, 2001 in Troy, NY, John spent his preschool years in Holly Springs, NC, before the family moved to Simsbury, CT. He attended Simsbury schools through the 6th grade, and then attended Talcott Mountain Academy in Avon, CT, and graduated from The Watkinson School, in Hartford, CT, where he was co-captain of the Varsity Ultimate Frisbee Team. He went on to play ultimate frisbee at High Point University. He loved spending time with his friends and is remembered as a kind, gentle, generous, and loving soul who was taken too soon. His beautiful spirit will live on in all who knew him. Calling hours will be held at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury, on Thursday, October 15th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Due to COVID19, the Funeral Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in John's memory to Talcott Mountain Academy, 324 Montevideo Road, Avon, CT 06001. Please visit John's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
for online tributes.