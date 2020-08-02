Johnie "Ethel" Rivers Warren Hall, affectionately known as Mom, Nana, Aunt, and Cousin, age 106, of Bloomfield departed this life and was delivered into the perfect embrace of the Lord on July 24th 2020 at 3:51PM. She was a resident of Hartford and Bloomfield for 78 years. Ethel, a Georgia Peach, was born in Cordele, GA, the daughter, to parents Annabelle Bray Rivers and William Rivers. A Graveside Service will take place, Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00AM at Northwood Cemetery, 1 Bina Street, Windsor, CT 06095. To leave a message of comfort for the family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com