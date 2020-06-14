Johnnie Lee Jones, 90, of Hartford, beloved husband for 66 years of Ruth (Lawson) Jones, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home. Born in Arcadia, FL on October 7, 1929, son of the late Estes and Evelyn (Postell) Jones, he was raised in Arcadia, FL and had lived in Hartford for over 70 years. Besides his wife, he leaves to mourn his passing, four children, Glenn Jones of Indianapolis, IN, Juan Jones of Hartford, Terri McNair of Aberdeen, MD, Nicole Jones and her wife Lenice of Hartford; a daughter-in-law, Antoinette Jones of Houston, TX; a sister, Verna Campbell of Jacksonville, FL; fifteen grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by three sons, Marshall Shannon, Darwin Jones, and Derek Jones; a daughter, Josette Summers; a grandson, LaQuan Jones; four brothers, Charles, Winifred, Henry, and Phillip Jones; and two sisters, Vivian Jones and Marjorie Miller. His family will receive friends on Thursday, June 18, 10-11 am., followed by a Homegoing Service at 11 a.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.