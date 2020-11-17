1/1
Johnnie Mae Jackson
Johnnie Mae (Harrison) Jackson passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was born to the late Nick and Gertrude (Robertson) Harrison, September 9, 1937. She was employed by Wintonbury Health Care. She is survived by , Annie B. Myers (George), Wethersfield, CT, Shirley A. Perry, Foxboro, MA, Paul D. Jackson, Detroit, MI, Robert D. Jenkins, CT, Marcus Jackson, CT. Memorial service Wednesday, November 18,2020. 4-6 at All Faith Memorial Chapel. Final services and Burial will be in Winnsboro, SC.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
