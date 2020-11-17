Johnnie Mae (Harrison) Jackson passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was born to the late Nick and Gertrude (Robertson) Harrison, September 9, 1937. She was employed by Wintonbury Health Care. She is survived by , Annie B. Myers (George), Wethersfield, CT, Shirley A. Perry, Foxboro, MA, Paul D. Jackson, Detroit, MI, Robert D. Jenkins, CT, Marcus Jackson, CT. Memorial service Wednesday, November 18,2020. 4-6 at All Faith Memorial Chapel. Final services and Burial will be in Winnsboro, SC.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 17, 2020.