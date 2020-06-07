Johnny Dupree II, 36, of Windsor, CT passed away peacefully Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Hartford Hospital hours after biding a heartfelt goodbye to his family. Johnny was born February 21, 1984 in Hartford, CT. He was the beloved son of Johnnie and Jenelle Dupree, devoted dad of Johnny Dupree III, of Windsor, CT, and bonus dad of Londyn Betsey of Windsor Locks, CT; beloved brother of Marvin (Kimberley) Huguley, uncle of Maryam Brown, Keara, and Jenice Huguley, great niece, Amiyah Brown, all of Ahoskie, NC. An outdoor visitation will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM, at Hopewell Baptist Church, 280 Windsor Ave., Windsor, CT followed by a celebration of life beginning at 11:00, also outdoors. Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Ave., Bloomfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hopewell Baptist Church, 280 Windsor Ave., Windsor, CT 06095. Special thanks to the doctors and staff of Hartford Hospital Cancer Center. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. To extend condolences to the Dupree family or to share a memory of Johnny, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.