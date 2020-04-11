|
Johnny L. James, born on 12/14/34, died on 4/9/20 at Kimberly Hall North in Windsor, CT. He leaves behind, former spouse, Pauline Johnson; four children, Yolanda, Greg, Roberta and Brenda; six grandchildren: Taisheema, Catherine, Franklin, Destiney, Diamonique, and Limaye; and two great-grandchildren, Za'Niyah and Athen. He also leaves brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins and friends. Please sign guestbook at www.allfaithmemorial.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 11, 2020