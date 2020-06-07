Johnny "Pank" Hollis, age 63, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020, at the St. Francis Hospital, Hartford, CT. He was born in Waverly Hall, GA on May 30, 1956, the son of the late Rush and Ella (Holmes) Hollis. He graduated from Harris County High School, Hamilton, GA in 1975. Johnny moved to Hartford, CT and resided in the city for over thirty years. Johnny was a Supervisor or Lead Cook for over 40 years. Johnny leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Latasha Hollis; his sisters: Mary Bussey and Betty Washington; brothers: James Hollis (Anita); Donald Hollis, Kenneth Hollis; and Rush Hollis, Jr., four grandchildren, and many other loving relatives and friends. Johnny is pre-deceased by his brothers: Benjamin, Larry, Bruce, Henry, Arthur, Charles, and Izeal Hollis. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date for Johnny. To leave a message of comfort for the Johnny Hollis family, please email lindakc56@gmail.com.



