Johnny P. Hollis
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnny "Pank" Hollis, age 63, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020, at the St. Francis Hospital, Hartford, CT. He was born in Waverly Hall, GA on May 30, 1956, the son of the late Rush and Ella (Holmes) Hollis. He graduated from Harris County High School, Hamilton, GA in 1975. Johnny moved to Hartford, CT and resided in the city for over thirty years. Johnny was a Supervisor or Lead Cook for over 40 years. Johnny leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Latasha Hollis; his sisters: Mary Bussey and Betty Washington; brothers: James Hollis (Anita); Donald Hollis, Kenneth Hollis; and Rush Hollis, Jr., four grandchildren, and many other loving relatives and friends. Johnny is pre-deceased by his brothers: Benjamin, Larry, Bruce, Henry, Arthur, Charles, and Izeal Hollis. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date for Johnny. To leave a message of comfort for the Johnny Hollis family, please email lindakc56@gmail.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved