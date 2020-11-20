1/1
Jon James King
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jon James King, 66, husband of Virginia (Huck) King, of Newington passed away on November 15, 2020 at Hartford Hospital after a battle with cancer. Jon was born January 7, 1954 in Hartford, to the late William King and Rose (Micali) King. Jon married Virginia on July 22, 1988 in West Hartford then moved to their home in Newington where they lived for the past 3 decades with their daughter, Alyson, and beloved German Shepherds, Kashmir and Xena. Jon worked in sales for most of his life, most recently with Edrick's Fine Dry Cleaning in Farmington. After working with them for over a decade he retired in 2014. Jon had a great love of food and cooking that he spread to everyone around him. Every weekend Jon could be found cheering on the New York Giants for whom he was a big fan for most of his life. Besides his loving wife of 32 years, Virginia, he leaves his daughter Alyson King, his older brother William King, and extended family including numerous nieces and cousins. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Fran (King) Parent. A celebration of his life will be held privately at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington, CT 06111. In lieu of flowers, please bring an unwrapped toy or toys to Newington Memorial for donation. Each year for the holidays, Jon would purchase toys to donate to local children's charities as he enjoyed nothing more than being Santa. To share a memory with Jon's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 20, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved