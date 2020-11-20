Jon James King, 66, husband of Virginia (Huck) King, of Newington passed away on November 15, 2020 at Hartford Hospital after a battle with cancer. Jon was born January 7, 1954 in Hartford, to the late William King and Rose (Micali) King. Jon married Virginia on July 22, 1988 in West Hartford then moved to their home in Newington where they lived for the past 3 decades with their daughter, Alyson, and beloved German Shepherds, Kashmir and Xena. Jon worked in sales for most of his life, most recently with Edrick's Fine Dry Cleaning in Farmington. After working with them for over a decade he retired in 2014. Jon had a great love of food and cooking that he spread to everyone around him. Every weekend Jon could be found cheering on the New York Giants for whom he was a big fan for most of his life. Besides his loving wife of 32 years, Virginia, he leaves his daughter Alyson King, his older brother William King, and extended family including numerous nieces and cousins. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Fran (King) Parent. A celebration of his life will be held privately at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington, CT 06111. In lieu of flowers, please bring an unwrapped toy or toys to Newington Memorial for donation. Each year for the holidays, Jon would purchase toys to donate to local children's charities as he enjoyed nothing more than being Santa. To share a memory with Jon's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net