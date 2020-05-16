Jon Robert Anger (66 years young) of Mansfield Center, CT was taken home suddenly by his Lord on May 10, 2020. Jon grew up in Stamford, CT and is predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Lila Anger. He is remembered as a best friend, loving father and caring brother by his wife and best friend of 42 years Karen (Bauer) Anger; son Evan and his wife Jamie, son Kyle and his partner Rachel, as well as his brother Lee and his wife Cheryl. Jon was a licensed clinical social worker having received his undergraduate degree from the University of New Hampshire and MSW from Simmons College. A skilled professional, he dedicated his life to helping others. In private practice as well as over 20 years as a school social worker he caringly counseled adults, couples, and families. He most enjoyed and excelled in his work with children and young adults. For many years Jon was on the board and eventually became president of TLC, a transitional center for children in Manchester. He was highly respected by his co-workers and others in his profession. Most who knew Jon well would highlight his deep love for the outdoors. He enjoyed camping, hiking, mountain climbing, bike riding and daily hikes with his beloved golden retriever(s). He also enjoyed sports, especially golf and was known to be a diehard Yankee and Giants fan. Jon was very well read with an unusually sharp memory. This memory was often displayed via engaging discussions on current and historical news and events or simply beating his family at Trivial Pursuit using his seemingly endless catalog of geographic factoids. A dedicated member of his church, Jon served as an elder, a leader of men's ministries, the church safety team, and numerous Bible studies over the years. He exemplified faith in action. Jon and Karen complimented each other perfectly. They shared a host of common interests including their church. They loved to travel and explore; heaven was walking a Cape Cod beach at low tide. They had fun together. The heart of Jon's life was his family, he was a wonderful father, and has two amazing sons to prove it. There are no adequate words to express how much he was loved and how much he will be missed. He was the best. Due to present circumstances, a private service will be held for immediate family only. As a way of participating in this service, those who wish to express their condolences or share memories of Jon may do so by mailing or dropping off cards, letters, pictures, videos, or artwork to Storrs Community Church, 90 Tolland Turnpike, Coventry, CT. For those wishing to drop off, a bin will be set up outside to receive items during the following days and times: Monday, May 18, 2:00 - 4:00 PM, Tuesday, May 19, 7 AM to Noon, and Wednesday, May 20, Noon – 2:00 PM. We look forward to more fully celebrating Jon's life some day in the future when all those whose lives he touched can once again gather together. Those moved to make a monetary donation in his memory may give to his church or to Joshua's Trust, P.O. Box 4, Mansfield Center, CT 06250. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 16, 2020.