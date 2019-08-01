Home

Jonathan A. Hull Obituary
Jonathan Allen Hull, 49, of Glastonbury, passed away Monday (July 22, 2019) at Backus Hospital in Norwich. Born in Montgomery, AL, son of Linda (Roser) Nowak of New Britain and the late Richard Hull, he attended Wethersfield High School and graduated from Eastern CT State University. Jon was a Forecasting Specialist at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford for 18 years. Besides his mother Linda, he leaves two daughters, Catherine Ahearn and her husband Christian Smith-Ahearn of Greenfield, MA; and Kimberly Hull of Leverett, MA; a brother, James Hull in Seattle, WA; and a grandson, Damien Ahearn. A memorial service will be held Saturday September 7, 2019 at 11 am at South Congregational Church, 90 Main Street, New Britain. There are no calling hours. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 1, 2019
