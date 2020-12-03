Jonathan Bissell Sharon – It is with great sadness we mourn the loss of our son, brother and friend, Jonathan. He was the son of Johanna and Gordon McKennerney of Simsbury and John and Jean Sharon of Enfield. He was born on September 8, 1971 in Hartford. He graduated from Canton High School in 1990. Jonathan was an accomplished chef having worked in the fine restaurants in Vail, Colorado. He was also an excellent skier and mountain biker. No mountain or trail escaped his challenge. He also enjoyed the quiet, peaceful time in fishing for trout. His connection to animals knew no bounds. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Stephen of Burlington, VT and Noah and his wife Amy and their three sons of Barkhamsted, CT and his extended family. There will be a memorial service at First Church of Christ Simsbury at a later date. His family is forever grateful for the love and support his loving and devoted friends gave to Jonathan. In lieu of flowers, please remember Jonathan with a donation to Speak Up Reach Out – Vail, Eagle Valley. https://www.coloradogives.org/inmemoryofjonathansharon
Do not stand at my grave and weep I am not there, I do not sleep I am a thousand winds that blow I am the diamond's gift of snow I am the sunlight on ripened grain I am the autumn's gentle rain When you awaken in the morning's hush I am the swift uplifting rush Of quiet birds in circled flight I am the soft stars that shine at night Do not stand at my grave and cry I am not there – I did not die.