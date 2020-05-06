Jonathan Crachat Carreira Ferreira, 26, of Newington, CT passed away on May 1,2020 after a courageous battle with Covid 19. Jonathan, known to most as Jon, was born on January 24, 1994 in Hartford, CT he was the beloved son of Paulo and Elisabeth (Carreira) Ferreira of Newington, CT originally of Ribeira De Cima and Alqueidão de Serra, Portugal. Jonathan was a graduate of Newington High School class of 2012 and attended Central Connecticut State University where he was pursuing a degree in History and Anthropology. Jonathan was a hardworking, responsible and dedicated employee of The Home Depot for the last 2 years. Jonathan truly had a heart of gold. He genuinely cared more about others than for himself, never wanting to see others upset. He will be remembered for his infectious smile and contagious laugh. He loved his family, friends, dogs and spending summers in Portugal with family. Jonathan was an avid gamer and loved playing Overwatch, Sims, any kind of wrestling game with his friends and listening to Kpop bands. Jonathan is predeceased by his paternal grandfather Manuel Ferreira, paternal Aunt Maria Manuela Silva, and his maternal uncle Samuel Saragoça Carreira. Jonathan will be desperately missed by his parents Paulo and Elisabeth, his family and friends. His maternal grandparents João Carreira and Laura de Jesus Saragoça and his maternal grandmother Emilia Crachat Ferreira. His paternal Aunt Aida & husband Claudino of Ribeira de Cima, paternal Uncle José Silva, cousins Vanessa and Alex of Canada. His maternal Uncle Saul, his partner Lilliana, their children Beatriz and Tomas, Uncle Helder, Helena, their children Francisco and Duarte and cousins João and Afonso all of Portugal. As well as the entire extended Carreira, Saragoça, Ferreira, and Crachat families. The Ferreira family would like to extend their gratitude to Newington EMS and the staff at Hartford Hospital for their care of Jonathan during this difficult time. They would also like to thank members of their parish Our Lady of Fatima and the entire Portuguese community of Hartford for their compassion, support and donations they have received. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is assisting the family. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit us at www.duksa.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 6, 2020.