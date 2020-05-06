Jonathan C.C. Ferreira
1994 - 2020
Jonathan Crachat Carreira Ferreira, 26, of Newington, CT passed away on May 1,2020 after a courageous battle with Covid 19. Jonathan, known to most as Jon, was born on January 24, 1994 in Hartford, CT he was the beloved son of Paulo and Elisabeth (Carreira) Ferreira of Newington, CT originally of Ribeira De Cima and Alqueidão de Serra, Portugal. Jonathan was a graduate of Newington High School class of 2012 and attended Central Connecticut State University where he was pursuing a degree in History and Anthropology. Jonathan was a hardworking, responsible and dedicated employee of The Home Depot for the last 2 years. Jonathan truly had a heart of gold. He genuinely cared more about others than for himself, never wanting to see others upset. He will be remembered for his infectious smile and contagious laugh. He loved his family, friends, dogs and spending summers in Portugal with family. Jonathan was an avid gamer and loved playing Overwatch, Sims, any kind of wrestling game with his friends and listening to Kpop bands. Jonathan is predeceased by his paternal grandfather Manuel Ferreira, paternal Aunt Maria Manuela Silva, and his maternal uncle Samuel Saragoça Carreira. Jonathan will be desperately missed by his parents Paulo and Elisabeth, his family and friends. His maternal grandparents João Carreira and Laura de Jesus Saragoça and his maternal grandmother Emilia Crachat Ferreira. His paternal Aunt Aida & husband Claudino of Ribeira de Cima, paternal Uncle José Silva, cousins Vanessa and Alex of Canada. His maternal Uncle Saul, his partner Lilliana, their children Beatriz and Tomas, Uncle Helder, Helena, their children Francisco and Duarte and cousins João and Afonso all of Portugal. As well as the entire extended Carreira, Saragoça, Ferreira, and Crachat families. The Ferreira family would like to extend their gratitude to Newington EMS and the staff at Hartford Hospital for their care of Jonathan during this difficult time. They would also like to thank members of their parish Our Lady of Fatima and the entire Portuguese community of Hartford for their compassion, support and donations they have received. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is assisting the family. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit us at www.duksa.net

Published in Hartford Courant on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 5, 2020
One of the first people I would see when I was coming to work at The Berlin Home Depot was Jonathan ,He would always greet me with a smile and a good morning. He was a hard working Kid and very dedicated to his job that He became a Head cashier in a short while. Jonathan will be missed by all his follow associates at The Berlin Home Depot and Our collective hearts are heavy with sympathy.A thought of comfort and condolences to the grieving family.
Mario Perleche
Coworker
May 6, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
