One of the first people I would see when I was coming to work at The Berlin Home Depot was Jonathan ,He would always greet me with a smile and a good morning. He was a hard working Kid and very dedicated to his job that He became a Head cashier in a short while. Jonathan will be missed by all his follow associates at The Berlin Home Depot and Our collective hearts are heavy with sympathy.A thought of comfort and condolences to the grieving family.

Mario Perleche

Coworker