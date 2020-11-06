1/1
Jonathan "NANO" Ramos-Ortiz
Jonathan "NANO" Ramos-Ortiz, 34, of Hartford, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. Born in Hartford, son of Raul Ramos and Mayda Ortiz both of Hartford, he was raised here and attended Hartford Public High School. Besides his parents he leaves a sister Jessenia Ramos and a niece Dezmariah Sikes both of Hartford; grandmother, Nilda Ortiz and great grandmother Rosaura Ayala; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was a huge fan of the Minnesota Vikings and enjoyed watching wrestling, SiFi, playing Madden, and enjoyed music and FOOD. His family will receive friends Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 3 to 7 pm at the Lodge Community Chapel 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor and Monday November 9, 2020 from 10-11 am prior to a Funeral Service at 11 AM at the Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. His service will be live streamed using the following link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/9663825

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Lodge Community Chapel
NOV
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lodge Community Chapel
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lodge Community Chapel
November 6, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
