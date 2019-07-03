Jonathan S. Fox, 76, of Tolland passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. He was born September 3, 1942 in Hartford, the son of the late Dr. George and Vivian (Teates) Fox. He was a police officer in the city of Hartford for 25 years. He was a lifelong member of the National Rifle Association, Rockville Fish & Game Club and the Single Action Shooting Society. He is survived by his longtime companion of 40 years, Regina Stanek of Tolland; his two sons, Alaric Fox and his wife Lynne of Willington and Brendan Fox and his wife Pamela of McLean, VA; his brother, Justin Fox and his wife Jeanne of Windsor; and his six grandchildren, Amanda and Ryan Fox, and Christopher, Peter, Caroline and Elizabeth Fox. He was predeceased by his sister, Jenifer Fox. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 4:00 to 6:30 PM with a memorial service to follow at 6:30 PM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Rd. (Rte. 195) Tolland, CT 06084. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 3, 2019