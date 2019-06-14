Home

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Nazarene
218 Main St.
Manchester, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Crystal Ridge Winery
257 Belltown Road
South Glastonbury, CT
View Map
Joni Sirois Obituary
Sirois Joni Samiotis [email protected] On the evening of June 9th 2019, Joni (Samiotis) Sirois of Manchester, Connecticut passed away unexpectedly at Saint Francis Hospital. Joni was 66 years young. Joni was born in Hartford, Connecticut in 1953. She attended high school in Manchester where she met her best friend and lifelong love, Peter Sirois. Joni and Peter married and raised three children during their 46 beautiful years together. Joni spent her life as a devoted and loving wife, mother and "mamie". Those that knew her would describe her as a warm, spunky, energetic woman with a zest for life. She never failed to make others smile and laugh (including herself). Joni had more energy than most. Her morning activities consisted of yoga, kickboxing and hiking with her dog, Jack. Only allowing herself to relax when she was enjoying her favorite pastime of basking in the sun at the beach or her evening ritual of spending time with her husband on the porch under the stars. Above all, what was most important to Joni was time spent with family. She is survived by her adoring husband, Peter; daughter, Deana (Warren); sons, Peter Jr. (Julie) and Dustin; mother, Mary Lou; brothers, Steve (Patti) and John (Mary Beth); sisters Stephanie, Mary Lou (Jimmy) and Deidre; and three grandchildren, Carter, Ty and Hudson - the loves of her life. Joni is preceded in death by her father Constantino Samiotis. A service will be held on Monday, June 17th 2019 at the Church of the Nazarene in Manchester on 218 Main Street at 10:00 a.m. Followed by a burial at East Cemetery in Manchester. A Celebration of Life will take place at Crystal Ridge Winery in South Glastonbury on 257 Belltown Road at 12:30 p.m. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester, is in care of arrangements. https://tierneyfuneralhome.com/ One cannot remember her without smiling. She will be forever in our hearts. MANCHESTER
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 14, 2019
