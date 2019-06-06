Home

Jonnie (Janie) Mae Mack departed this life on Friday, May 31, 2019. Jonnie was the widow of Raymond L. Mack, Sr. who preceded her in death on August 10, 2005 after 54 years of marriage. Jonnie was born in Oglethorpe (Macon County), GA. Her parents were the late Emmett Gouch and Erna (Emma) Lee (Meadows) Gouch of Georgia. Jonnie was the 10th child of 11 born to her parents. Jonnie retired from The Wiremold Company (acquired by Legrand North America) in West Hartford, CT after working many years. In 1969, Jonnie Mae Mack dedicated her life to Jehovah as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She was a faithful sister who enjoyed teaching others about Jehovah and going out in the field ministry. Jonnie leaves to mourn her passing her four sons: Raymond L. Mack, Jr. (Windsor, CT), Jeffery F. Mack, Sr. (Madison, WI), Allen D. Mack, Sr. (McDonough, GA) and Andre Mack (Windsor, CT) with their wives. Also her last living sister-in-law, Willie Bell Gouch (Detroit, MI). A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 08, 2019 at 1:00 pm with visitation prior to from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd, Windsor. Arrangements entrusted to Carmon Funeral Home, Windsor. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
