Joo Hak Lee, 57 of South Windsor, beloved husband of 27 years to Sawon (Hong) Lee, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Korea, the son of the late Jung Hee and Sung Hee (Park) Lee, he came to the United States in 1981 and lived in Torrington before moving to South Windsor over 27 years ago. In addition to his wife, Joo is survived by his children, Daniel Lee and Sorah Lee both of South Windsor; two older brothers, Joo Sang Lee (preceded) his wife Jong Lee of NY; Joo Byung Lee and wife Young Lee of MA; five older sisters, eldest sister preceded, two older sisters in Koreas; Joo Ok (Lee) Shin and husband Dong Wha Shin of South Windsor, Kum Lee and husband Hyung Bok Lee of South Windsor. Also leaves behind mother-in-law, Mun Ja (Suh) Hong of Vernon; sister-in-law, Seong Yi (Hong) Diana of Vernon; and brother-in-law, Seong Su Hong and wife Kathy (Lee) Hong of NC. Numerous nephews and nieces; Lois (Starr) Prettyman, Michael Starr, Daniel Starr, Jin Woo Lee, Jin Young Lee, Jiyon Lee (preceded), Andrew Lee, Jennifer Shin, Philip Lee, Michael Shin, Albert Lee, Anthony Shin along with their spouses and children. In addition, he also leaves his beloved cousins in NM, PA, and CA. Many relatives living in Korea. Joo was a loving and devoted son, husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a graduate of the University of Connecticut, Class of 1988 with an Electrical Engineering degree. Joo worked as a computer programmer at Aetna/Travelers Insurance for almost 30 years. He was an avid golfer and a forever UCONN Huskies fan (especially basketball), followed all the past and current players right to the end. He'll be remembered for his smile and laughter; especially his jokes and dancing. The family would like to thank all the nurses from Hartford Hospital Homecare and Hospice team who helped in his care of him through his ordeal. His family will receive friends for calling hours on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5 – 7 p.m. followed by a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Wapping Cemetery, South Windsor. For online condolences, guest book, and to view the prayer service online please go to www.carmonfuneralhome.com