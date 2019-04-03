Resources More Obituaries for Jordan Muchnick Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jordan Y. Muchnick

Long time Newington resident Jordan Muchnick passed away Saturday, March 30th in Brooklyn, NY where he had lived for the past year. Jordan is survived by his sister Maryann Muchnick, his daughter Amy Muchnick and her wife Caitlyn Chism of Springfield, MO, his son Jeff Muchnick and his wife Lydia Morris, and his grandsons Alex and Ben Muchnick of Brooklyn, NY. He was pre-deceased by his beloved wife Sue and his parents Louis and Frances. Jordan was born in Hartford in 1929 and graduated from Boston University in 1952. After college he served as a First Lieutenant in the US Air Force stationed in Germany, North Africa and various domestic bases. After returning to civilian life he met Sara (Sue) Bronstein on a blind date in early 1956. The two were engaged within 3 weeks, married later in the year and remained happily together for over 60 years. After a short time in Richmond, VA, where their daughter Amy was born, Jordan and Sue returned to the Hartford area in the 1960s and for 52 years resided in the 3-bedroom ranch house they built for the family on Hickory Hill Lane. It was in this home they raised a family, hosted parties, and in later years sat quietly in the sun room watching the Red Sox, Patriots and UConn basketball on TV. They once attended the Women's Final Four in San Antonio, TX, but the Red Sox were Jordan's favorite team. Attending Game 2 of the 2004 World Series at Fenway Park was a lifetime highlight that allowed him to witness a Sox Championship that had famously eluded the franchise for the first 75 years of his life. Jordan was a salesman for most of his career, working into his 80s. He started selling shirts with Van Heusen but spent the bulk of his career with Colonial Life and Accident where he impressed younger colleagues with his ability to adapt to newer technologies like faxes, laptops and eventually smartphones. He didn't think of himself as a salesman as much as a nice guy from whom people liked to buy insurance. He was at ease talking to anyone and never missed a chance to engage with strangers, especially if he overheard someone speaking German, in which he was fluent, or one of the many other languages of which he knew at least a few words. And despite his modesty about sales he seemed to win Colonial's annual recognition award on a regular basis. It was on these award trips to such places as Hawaii, New Orleans, Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe that Jordan and Sue created some of their fondest memories. Between 1978-82 these week-long trips away from home created some pretty good memories for many Newington High students as well.Private services will be held in Brooklyn. The family requests that in lieu of flowers mourners donate money to any organization that can help defeat President Trump in 2020. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 3, 2019