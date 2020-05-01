Jorge F. Casals
Jorge F. Casals, 75, of Manchester, CT passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. He was born in Cuba, during the Cuban Revolution and takeover by the Communist Party of Fidel Castro. Jorge and his family emigrated and became citizens of the United States. He worked very hard to put himself through college. Jorge graduated from Central Connecticut State College with honors. He later graduated with honors from the University of Hartford with a Master's in business administration. After 28 years at Connecticut General/Cigna as a financial applications specialist, he retired in 2002. Jorge is survived by his brother Armando (Diane) Casals and sister Annabel (Joe) Leahan; nieces Sharyn (Jonathan) Katz and Mary Ferrara; cousin Ericka Quiroga; nephews Michael, Peter, and David Einsiedel. He was predeceased by his father Dr. Jorge R. Casals (professor at St. Joseph College) and mother Briseide (Alvarez) Casals (former teacher); and a special niece Sarah Iraheta. The family would like to thank the staff at Manchester Manor for the care and compassion that they gave to Jorge. God bless you all. A celebration of Jorge's life will be held at the family's discretion. To sign an online guestbook visit: www.holmeswatkins.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
