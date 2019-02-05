Home

Jorge Barco
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:30 PM
Jorge Luis Barco, 25, of East Hartford, died unexpectedly on January 28, 2019, from complications, due to Asthma. Jorge's final act of kindness was to gift the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. We would like to thank the Hartford Hospital Community and New England Donor Services for their compassionate care. Family and friends are welcome to attend calling hours on Thursday, February 7th, 2019 from 4pm to 6:30pm, with a service to celebrate his life to follow immediately at 6:30pm at Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford, CT. A burial service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Rocky Hill at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jorge's memory may be made to the (www.lung.org) or New England Donor Services (www.neds.org). For a complete obituary, please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 5, 2019
Remember
