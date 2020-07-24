1/1
Jose Alegre
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jose Alegre, 90, of Glastonbury, formerly of Hartford, CT, beloved husband of Virginia Alegre for over 66 years, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Jose was born in Alcanena, Portugal on November 12, 1929 and was the son of the late Isaura Ramos Alegre and Joaquim Mota Alegre. Jose moved to America in March of 1974. Prior to moving to America, he owned a Tannery factory in Alcanena. He was a member of the Hartford Portuguese Club and Our Lady of Fatima Church. Jose was a passionate fan of Sporting Clube de Portugal and his hometown team, Atletico Clube Alcanenense. He enjoyed playing the accordion and harmonica and looked forward to his yearly trips to Portugal to drive his 2008 gold 300D Turbo Mercedes with his grandchildren, where they would spend their time exploring the country and swimming in the ocean of Nazare. What Jose enjoyed most was quality time with his family; they were his world. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Virginia aka "Gina", his son Carlos Alegre and wife Judy Alegre of Wethersfield, his daughter Cristina Alves and her husband Angelo Alves of South Glastonbury. He also leaves his cherished grandchildren, Danny Alves, Jessica Alegre and fiancé John Dibiase, Carlos Alegre and his wife Tanya Alegre, Carla Alves Novo and her husband Bruno Novo along with his precious great-grandchildren, Xavier, Scarlett, Cristiano and Leonardo. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the viewing will be private. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, (July 27), 11:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church,50 Fatima Sq, Hartford, CT 06106. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 24, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 23, 2020
my deepest sympathy to entire family
Aida Figueiredo
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
Carla
Grandchild
July 23, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Alegre Family and friends
Carlos Costa
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
From our Family to all of Yours, Deepest Sympathy for your loss.
Christopher And Hilda Tracy
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved