Jose Alegre, 90, of Glastonbury, formerly of Hartford, CT, beloved husband of Virginia Alegre for over 66 years, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Jose was born in Alcanena, Portugal on November 12, 1929 and was the son of the late Isaura Ramos Alegre and Joaquim Mota Alegre. Jose moved to America in March of 1974. Prior to moving to America, he owned a Tannery factory in Alcanena. He was a member of the Hartford Portuguese Club and Our Lady of Fatima Church. Jose was a passionate fan of Sporting Clube de Portugal and his hometown team, Atletico Clube Alcanenense. He enjoyed playing the accordion and harmonica and looked forward to his yearly trips to Portugal to drive his 2008 gold 300D Turbo Mercedes with his grandchildren, where they would spend their time exploring the country and swimming in the ocean of Nazare. What Jose enjoyed most was quality time with his family; they were his world. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Virginia aka "Gina", his son Carlos Alegre and wife Judy Alegre of Wethersfield, his daughter Cristina Alves and her husband Angelo Alves of South Glastonbury. He also leaves his cherished grandchildren, Danny Alves, Jessica Alegre and fiancé John Dibiase, Carlos Alegre and his wife Tanya Alegre, Carla Alves Novo and her husband Bruno Novo along with his precious great-grandchildren, Xavier, Scarlett, Cristiano and Leonardo. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the viewing will be private. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, (July 27), 11:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church,50 Fatima Sq, Hartford, CT 06106. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com