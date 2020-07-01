It is with a heavy heart that we share with our community that after fighting hard these last few weeks in the hospital, Hoagie (Jose Antonio Cruz, Jr.) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was known by many and loved by those who truly knew him. Hoagie is survived by his life partner, Tanya Ortiz, his mother, Hermenegilda (Gracin) Cruz, his sister Iris Bonilla and his brother, Hector Cruz. Along with his siblings he leaves behind his in-laws, nephews, niece, extended family and loving friends. His Homegoing Service will be Wednesday, July 1 at Glory Chapel International Cathedral in Hartford. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 restrictions capacity for the service will be limited. The family would like to thank you all for your prayers and support during this time. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations be made in his honor to Youth Challenge of CT. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 1, 2020.