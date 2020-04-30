|
Jose (Cabral) DeFreitas, 89, of Southington, formerly of Hartford, beloved husband of the late Helena DeFreitas, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at The Hughes Health and Rehabilitation. He was born on Oct. 2, 1930 in Santa Maria, Acores, Portugal to the late Antonio Jacinto Cabral and Elena DeFreitas Cabral. Jose retired from Aetna after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford. Jose is survived by his two children, Daniel DeFreitas and daughter-in-law Clara of Hebron and daughter Irene Carreiro and son-in-law John of Southington. His grandchildren were the love of his life Katarina and Jordan DeFreitas and Alexis and Johnny Carreiro. He also leaves behind his sister Maria Arruda and brother and sister-in-law, Daniel Cabral and Inez and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Jose was predeceased by his brothers and sister, Antonio Cabral, Manuel Cabral, Irene Sousa, Eusebio Cabral. The family would like to thank the staff at Hughes who lovingly cared for Jose. A private Graveside Service will be in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Online condolences may be made at www.sheehanhilbornbreen.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2020