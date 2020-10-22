1/1
Jose Carlos "Joe" Braga
Jose "Joe" Carlos Braga, 52, of West Hartford, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 19, 2020. He was born in Santa Maria, Azores, Portugal the son of Jose Pedro Braga and Maria (Soares) Braga. He was a member of the Local 230 as a laborer. Joe loved to watch football and harass his brothers and nephews when their teams lost. Left to honor and remember him is his wife, Maria Lurdes Braga and his two sons, Alex and Zach Braga. He is also survived by his mother, Maria Braga, his brothers Durante (Helen) Braga, Pedro (Penny) Braga, Manuel Braga (Alison Lord); his godsons and nephews, Vinnie Braga and Nick Braga and many nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his father, Jose Pedro Braga and a brother Mario Braga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, (October 26), 11:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
October 21, 2020
Rest in peace Joe. We send our prayers and condolences to all family and friends.
Frank and Nicole Healy
Frank Healy
Friend
