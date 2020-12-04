Jose De Almeida, 81, of Rocky Hill, passed away peacefully on Monday November 30, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Casal Das Donas, Portugal, Jose lived in Hartford for many years before moving to Rocky Hill 31 years ago. He was formerly employed by Hanson & Whitney, was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church and the Hartford Portuguese Club. Jose loved soccer and his favorite team Benfica. He is preceded by his beloved wife Maria, his beloved son Carlos, his parents Manuel and Laurinda Almeida and his two beloved brothers Serafim and Ilidio Almeida. He is survived by his three children and their spouses, Antonio and Gina Almeida of Newington, Margarida and Vincent DeCaro of Wethersfield, Victor and Maria Almeida of Newington: eleven grandchildren Nancy, Joshua, Nicholas, Lauren, Stephanie, Alexandria, Ashley, Amber, Roxie, Zachary and Joseph: eleven great grandchildren Amaya, Oliviana, Maliah, Henley, Derek, Jameson, Ashtyn, Melani, Landon and Nylay, his brothers and sisters all of which reside overseas, many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 50 Kane St. Hartford. He will be lovingly laid to rest with his wife Maria in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford following the Mass. Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Avenue, Newington. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net
.