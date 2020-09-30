Jose Escales, 63, passed away at home on September 28, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his parents, Jose and Pilar; his children: Scott and his wife Jenna, and Aimee and her partner Kirill. He is also survived by his sister, Jacqueline; his devoted partner, Laura; and many loving cousins both here and in Spain. Jose was born in Orba, Alicante, Spain and immigrated to the United States at the age of nine with his parents. He was a graduate of New Britain High School and Central Connecticut State College. Jose began his career working at Valley Teachers Federal Credit Union, then moved to the CT Department of Social Services in the New Britain Office. He continued to assist his clients in the same position for many years at New Britain General Hospital. He moved on to a supervisory position before retiring in 2019. A longtime member of the Spanish American Cultural Club, Jose will be remembered for his infectious smile, good nature, and willingness to lend a helping hand. His family would like to extend their gratitude for the compassionate care and support provided by Hartford Healthcare at Home Hospice Caregivers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jose's honor to Hartford Health Care at Home, 81 Meriden Avenue, Southington, CT 06489. Services for Jose will be held at St. John Evangelist Church in New Britain on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10am followed by a burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Britain. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com