Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Jose Franqui
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Jose Franqui


1959 - 2019
Jose Franqui Obituary
Jose Franqui 'KiKe', 60, of Hartford, beloved husband of Madeline Diaz, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. Born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Cesareo and Asuncion (Baez) Franqui. Besides his wife, Madeline, Jose leaves behind his two daughters Araisa Franqui of Hartford and Vanessa Franqui of Puerto Rico, his two sons Willie Diaz and his wife Vely and Carlos Diaz and his wife Melissa, all of Hartford, and his brothers and sisters, Carmen, Ana, Luz Maria, Hector, Edwin, Jorge, Elizabeth, Maria and Benedicta, all of Hartford. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren Ray'manee, Jae'len, Jeremiah, Ny'zaiah, Yoel, Anthony, Dailisse, Vaneliz, Aleks and many nieces and nephews. Jose was predeceased by his siblings Miguel, Mercedes and Gladys. The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 20, 10:00 AM, at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Calling hours will be on Thursday, September 19, from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 17, 2019
