Jose Garay Sr, 74, passed away on March 11, 2020 in Columbia, SC. He was born in Caguas, PR on Nov. 26, 1945. He was a longtime Hartford resident before moving to SC for retirement. He worked hard in his community through his service in the army, on the Hartford Police department, in local politics, and running his own business in Hartford. He is survived by his six children (Vanessa, Lisa, Lydia, etc), 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Friends and extended family may join his immediate family at Deleon Funeral Home, 104 Main St. Hartford, CT 06106 on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 5-9 pm. Final viewing will begin at 8:30 am on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Deleon Funeral Home, followed by a mass at St. Lawrence O'Toole 494, New Britain Ave. Hartford, CT 06106 at 10:00 am. He will be laid to rest with military honors following the mass in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield CT 06002.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 13, 2020
