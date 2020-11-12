Jose Luis Santana, Sr., 72, of Hartford beloved husband for 41 years of Lorraine (Lowell) Santana, passed away unexpectedly at Hartford Hospital on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Born in Comerio, Puerto Rico on September 17, 1948, son of the late Santos and Santiaga (Lugo) Santana, he moved to Hartford with his family at the age of three. Jose attended Hartford Public Schools and worked for the State of Connecticut for over 38 years retiring as a inspector with the Department of Transportation. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on cars, going to swap meets, and taking rides on his motorcycle and in his 1963 Chevrolet Impala. Jose's love of cars and drag racing led him to a lifelong passion of working on automobiles and motorcycles. A devoted father and grandfather, Jose was also true friend to everyone he came in contact with. A "jack of all trades", Jose was very social, generous, hard working and always willing to help others. Most of all, Jose will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Besides his wife, he leaves six children, Jose Luis Santana, Jr. and his wife Kristina of Cromwell, Jeffrey Santana, Crystal Hunter and her husband Keith of Windsor, Dina Santana of Salem, Dana Santana of Roxboro, NC, and Jason Santana; three brothers, Orlando Santana of New Britain, Frank Santana of Hartford, and Luis Santana of Hartford; four sisters, Ada "Betty" Santana of Hartford, Nancy Santana of Hartford, Maria "Pronty" Ayala of Hartford, and Marisol Ayala all of Hartford; 19 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Roland Cyr; and three sisters, Aida Lopez, Luz Santana, and Teresa Santana. His family will receive friends TODAY, Thursday, November 12, 1-3 p.m., followed by a service at 3 p.m., at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
