Josef Orlowski, 83 passed away on April 9, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the Husband of Elzbieta Barbara Orlowski for over 53 years. Born on January 1, 1937 in Fiedorowizna (Augustow County) Poland, Josef enjoyed celebrating the New Year with family and friends every year since. The son of the late Wladyslaw and Sabina (Ryszkiewicz) Orlowski, Josef immigrated to New Britain from Poland in 1961 and worked in the machine tool / aerospace industry until he retired from The Caval Tool Company in 1999. He proudly worked on the original space shuttle project as well as on many experimental aerospace engines during his career. Josef had an eye for both detail and precision, whether at work, completing projects at home or helping others. In addition to his devoted wife "Basia", Josef is survived by his three children, Steven J. Orlowski and his wife Julie of Burlington, CT, Dariusz Orlowski of Berlin, CT and Dorothy Orlowski of Newington, CT; four grandchildren, Samantha, Alexander, Olivia and Isabella Orlowski; his sister Janina Gospodarczyk and husband Janusz of New Britain; a brother and three sisters in Poland as well as many nieces and nephews. His closest extended family, Witold Karp, Zbigniew and Danuta Karp, their children Peter Karp and wife Jocelyn, Adam Karp and wife Allison, Eva Benzi and husband Kevin, along with their children, celebrated with Uncle Joe his many milestones and most memorable accomplishments. He is predeceased by his siblings Richard Orlowski of Cheshire, Halina Siarkowski of New Britain and Leokadia Blaszkiewicz of Bristol. His family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to the many cousins and close friends who helped during these troubling times with a special thanks to their friends and neighbors Alfreda Wlosek, William "Bill" and Rita O'Meara, Roger and Frances Drezek. Josef was a lifelong member of Holy Cross Church in New Britain CT. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Holy Cross Church, 31 Biruta Street, New Britain, CT 06053. Due to these extraordinary times a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date to be announced. You may visit an online memorial at New Britain Memorial & Donald Sagarino Funeral Home. To all who remember Josef, please raise a glass every New Year's day to celebrate a life well-lived. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.newbritainsagarino.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020