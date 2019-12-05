Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenney-Luddy Funeral Home
205 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3108
(860) 223-1043
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kenney-Luddy Funeral Home
205 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3108
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Kenney-Luddy Funeral Home
205 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josefa Mengual
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josefa Mengual


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josefa Mengual Obituary
Josefa Mengual, 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday Dec 1, 2019. Born in Pego, Alicante, Spain on July 10, 1922, she immigrated to the U.S. in 1960. Josefa worked as a seamstress, starting at a young age, creating her own original designs. She was the beloved wife of the late Juan Mengual. Above all, she was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed being surrounded by her family. She leaves her children, Juan Mengual and wife Rosalie, Maria Teruel and husband Francisco, grandsons Ruben Teruel and Francesc Teruel, as well as her niece Vicenta Coppola and nephew Salvador Sendra. She also leaves behind a brother, Carlos Pons, and many nieces and nephews all in Spain. Calling hours are Saturday December 7 from 10:00-12:00 at Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home, 205 South Main St., New Britain. There will be a memorial service from 10:00-10:30.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josefa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kenney-Luddy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -