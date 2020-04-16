|
|
Josefina (Afonso Vaz) Oliveira Matos, 82, of East Hartford, loving wife of the late Fernando Oliveira Matos, peacefully entered into eternal life on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at a local convalescent home. Born in Portugal on August 16, 1937, a daughter of the late Manuel and Maria (Marques Afonso) Vaz, she had been a resident of East Hartford since 1998. A devout Catholic, Josefina was a longtime faithful communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Hartford. Prior to her retirement she was employed by The Hartford Insurance Group and Aetna Insurance Company. She loved gardening, sewing, cooking on Sundays and holidays, and enjoying dinners with her family. Most of all, Josefina will be remembered as a proud devoted wife, mother, and caring grandmother. Josefina is survived by her four beloved daughters, Fernanda Matos of East Hartford with whom she made her home, Fatima Olayos and her husband, Michael, of Portland, Teresa Costa and her husband, Arlindo, of Rocky Hill, Ana Paula Tavares and her husband, Nelson, of Newington; four sisters, Maria Vaz of Portugal, Conceicao Vaz of Portugal, Rosa Carvalho of Canada, Clarinda Rodrigues of Portugal; two brothers, Manuel Vaz and Jose Vaz both of Brazil; five adored grandchildren, Michael Jr., Micaela, Tomas, Olivia, and Daniela; and several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. In addition to her husband, Josefina was predeceased by a sister, Otilia Soares of Portugal. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Her 7th Day Mass will be celebrated this Saturday (April 18th) at 6 pm at Our Lady of Fatima Church and will be streamlined on Our Lady of Fatima Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Josefina's name may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 50 Kane Street, Fatima Square, Hartford, CT 06106. The D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2020